Israel: Police chief denies responsibility for Mount Meron disaster

'Without the engineering failure, no disaster would have happened'

Israel's Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai testified before a commission into the Mount Meron tragedy on Monday to explain how the disaster occurred on his watch.

Shabtai said that an engineering failure was the root cause of the disaster, making it not his fault.

“I’m not ignoring the issue of overcrowding, but the failure begins with an engineering failure — similar to the Maccabiah disaster and the Versailles disaster,” Shabtai said, according to The Times of Israel (ToI), referring to a bridge collapse and a wedding hall collapse.

“Without the engineering failure, no disaster would have happened,” he said.

Shabtai's hearing came after hours of testimony regarding the May 2021 Meron disaster that killed 45 people and injured at least 150.

He was asked if he knew about the issue in engineering in advance, and he responded, “I am not a safety engineer.”

“The police chief is not going to go and check every bridge, every crossing and every path. Can I set a level of slipperiness? Incline?” he said.

“Just because the police served as the responsible adult in the room, when nobody else would, does not make me responsible. To me, it is the National Center for the Development of Holy Sites that is responsible for the place,” Shabtai said, according to ToI.

“I knew that nobody wanted to take responsibility,” he said. “So I was involved so that the event did not fall to pieces.”