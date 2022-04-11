Israel: Yamina party advisor speaks to i24NEWS about political situation

'Harassing family members, close personal friends… this is stuff that should not happen in a democracy'

With the defection of Yamina MK and Knesset chair Idit Silman earlier this week, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is working to keep his party and coalition afloat without a parliamentary majority.

Jeremy Saltan, political advisor to Bennett’s Yamina Party, cited two reasons why Israel’s government is in its current situation.

“The first is the bullying, trolling, toxicity, and negativity directed at members of my party and the Likud and their allies,” Saltan told i24NEWS.

“Harassing family members, close personal friends… this is stuff that should not happen in a democracy,” he continued, indicating that Silman was bullied into resigning from the coalition.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Bennett took the blame for failing to pay enough attention to coalition politics and promised to change his approach.

“To all the members of my party, they are brave. The pressure on them is huge,” Bennett said, adding that there won’t be an earlier round of elections.

“There’s consensus in my party and all the other parties in the coalition. A country in paralysis would be a disaster.”

Saltan continued to speculate the second source of Silman’s defection, which was followed by Yamina MK Amichai Chikli a day later.

“It has to do with living up to the signed agreements, the pledges in terms of what has happened in the past 10 months” since the coalition took office,” he explained to i24NEWS.

When asked how Yamina plans to move forward, Saltan hinted at ways to reclaim the parliamentary majority.

“Hopefully bring Silman home or break someone off from the Likud… or a break within the Haredi parties. There are ways to get” back to the majority.