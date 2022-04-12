Israel's Bennett vows no government with Joint List

'The Joint List is not in the coalition and will not be in the coalition,' says PM Naftali Bennett

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged not to invite the Joint List into the coalition on Monday, during an interview with Channel 12.

“The Joint List is not in this government and will not be in this government,” Bennett said, one day after Joint List leader Ayman Odeh called on Arab citizens of Israel serving in the security forces to lay down their arms and quit.

“The Joint List is not in the coalition and will not be in the coalition. There is no need to fall for every spin by our rivals. The ones in an alliance are Odeh, the Likud, and [Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel] Smotrich – an alliance of trolls.”

In his message, Odeh said, “it is humiliating for one of our sons to join the security forces of the occupation... Palestinian flags will be hoisted on the walls of Jerusalem, and peace will spread in the land of peace."

The interview comes days after Idit Silman shocked the coalition by resigning, meaning Bennett's government no longer holds the parliamentary majority.

Bennett stated that former prime minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Smotrich “fooled Silman and gave her a sense that she had a role promised to her... What Bibi promised won’t happen," he said, using Netanyahu's nickname.

There have been reports that Netanyahu promised Silman a role as Health Minister in a potential government formed by him.