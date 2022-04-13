Israel: MK seeking to delay parliament meeting declaring him defector

Chikli's lawyer says in a letter that the hearing was 'scheduled in haste'

A member of Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party, Amichai Chikli, attempted to delay the premier's effort to remove him from the party on Wednesday.

Chikli ran as a member of Yamina in last year's elections, however, he refused to join the coalition due to the inclusion of the Ra'am party.

Last week, Bennett's party announced they would declare Chilki a defector, after holding off on the measure for some time. The label would limit Chikli's ability to run in the next round of elections or serve in Israel's parliament (Knesset).

However, the defection needs to be ratified by the Knesset House Committee, with the hearing scheduled for April 25.

Chikli's lawyer wrote a letter to the committee on Wednesday, stating that the hearing was “was scheduled in haste," according to The Times of Israel.

The letter said that the decision to hold the meeting was “lacking legal and public foundations" and that Bennett's "forbidden influence" was the only reason it was scheduled.

“Please enlighten the petitioner that we are still a democratic country, that he is not a king or sultan, and despite his desire to do harm and evil, this does not abolish fundamental rights,” wrote the lawyer, Guy Bossi, ToI reported.

Bossi's letter asks for the meeting to be delayed until at least May 25.