Israel's Lapid: Political crisis is 'under control'

'If we operate correctly, this government will be here both next Passover and the one after,' says Lapid

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday that the current political crisis plaguing the country was "under control."

“The current political crisis is not easy, but it is managed,” Lapid said at a meeting of his centrist Yesh Atid party, according to The Times of Israel. “If we operate correctly, this government will be here both next Passover and the one after. It will not be easy, but it will happen. It is an excellent government, and we will do everything to make sure it continues.”

These comments are Lapid's first on the matter.

“The greatest thing this government has done is to bring back the great idea of common good,” he added. “Of Israeli unity. Making the right, left and center work together for the citizens of Israel and for the State of Israel.”

The foreign minister's comments come after Idit Silman of the right-wing Yamina party defected to the opposition last week. This meant that the coalition no longer held the majority in the parliament (Knesset).

Parliament member Michael Biton of the Blue and White party told Army Radio on Thursday that the coalition losing the majority would make legislative work difficult, yet not impossible.

“This is a crisis, but it is not a total crisis,” he said.