Israel: Ra'am MK says party intends to stay with coalition

'We have a historic opportunity [as part of the coalition], and we want to use it for good'

The head of Israel's Islamist Ra'am party, Mansour Abbas, said on Saturday night that his party does not intend to create a crisis and dismantle the government.

“We have a historic opportunity [as part of the coalition], and we want to use it for good, of course for the Arab sector, but also for the good of Israel’s population in general, and we are doing that,” Abbas stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.

This comes shortly after MK Mazen Ghanaim of the same Ra'am party wrote a warning letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday, stating he would withdraw from the coalition if police activity on the Temple Mount continues.

Abbas also stated that he had been working with Arab and Jewish leaders, attempting to calm tensions at the Temple Mount, during an interview with Israel's Channel 12.

“The pictures from the Aqsa compound were extremely, extremely difficult,” Abbas said. “It doesn’t matter now how it started or how it ended. We are working and calling for calm and to give the place the respect it deserves, and to allow people to pray in peace.”

He also noted that the holidays of Ramadan and Passover overlapping had caused tensions.

Abbas also stated that Ayman Odeh of the Joint List "made a mistake with his words" when calling for Arab-Israelis serving in the police to lay down their weapons.