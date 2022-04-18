Israel: Joint List mocks Ra'am for coalition freeze during parliament recess

'Not coming to the Knesset during recess. A dramatic decision,' the head of Joint List says sarcastically

Israel's Arab-majority Joint List party mocked the Islamist Ra'am party on Sunday, shortly after Ra'am announced it was suspending its membership in the parliament (Knesset) and coalition for two weeks.

The announcement came as pressure mounts amid clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police on the Temple Mount. The freezing is reportedly supposed to ease pressure on the party, as well as prevent a permanent break with the government.

Since the Knesset is in recess and inactive, the decision is primarily declarative. The temporary freeze was coordinated with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“Not coming to the Knesset during recess. A dramatic decision,” Ayman Odeh, head of the Joint List party, sarcastically said on Twitter.

Ofer Cassif, a Jewish member of Joint List, said, “Ra’am’s announcement of freezing their membership in the coalition during the Knesset’s recess is like announcing a diet during Ramadan.”

Party member Ahmad Tibi said, “They may be coalition members, but they have a sense of humor. A recess sense of humor," according to The Times of Israel.

Lawmakers of the right-wing opposition lashed out at the coalition following the announcement.

Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said: “Is there anyone sane on the right and in general who thinks that it’s possible to establish a government that relies on terror supporters in the Islamic Movement?”