Explainer: How leavening agents flattened Israel's coalition

Chametz is defined as any food with a leavening agent forbidden to eat by the Jewish people during Passover

When Yamina MK Idit Silman resigned from the coalition at the beginning of April, she cited the government's moves to damage Israel's "Jewish identity" as the reason behind her departure. This came shortly after an internal dispute over allowing chametz into Israel's hospitals, a debate that's been going on for years in the Jewish state.

What is chametz? And why did a coalition member resign over it?

Chametz is defined as any food with a leavening agent Jews are forbidden from eating over Passover. This includes flour, cake, cookies, pasta, bread, etc. Jewish people are banned from eating, owning, or deriving any benefit from chametz during the holiday of Passover, where Jews commemorate the Exodus from slavery in Egypt.

Leading up to the holiday, religious Jews scrub their houses free of any chametz - and Israel’s government rehashes the same debate.

The Chief Rabbinate’s guidelines for hospitals state that “security guards must ensure that chametz products are not introduced to the hospital, without exception.” In fear of losing the certificate designating them as kosher (fulfilling Jewish dietary laws), hospitals mostly kept to the guidelines.

In 2017, Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, sent a letter to then-attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit and then-Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, demanding Israel end the ban on bringing chametz into hospitals during the duration of Passover.

Secular Forum NGO, along with left-wing lawmakers, also filed a petition to the High Court seeking a ruling against hospitals checking and confiscating chametz during Passover. They argued members of the public should be able to eat as they like in a democratic state.

While the Health Ministry did not impose the ban directly, the state called it a “reasonable restriction," according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Shortly after, five hospitals - Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Wolfson in Holon, Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem - announced they would not follow the guidelines that required security guards to check visitors for chametz.

Olivier Fitoussi / Flash90 Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, Israel, October 14, 2021.

Litzman, at that point deputy health minister, argued, “There’s no authority for a director not to uphold or implement the regulation that’s been in place for 60-70 years. This is the regulation that has existed until now, and we will maintain it."

A year and a half later, the Rabbinate asked the court to reject the ongoing petitions from Adalah and the Secular Forum, maintaining that the only solution was to preserve the status quo. Two solutions were proposed: The establishment of "chametz zones" and the use of disposable dishes.

Adalah and the Secular Forum denounced the proposals. Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef expressed his objections to the plan, and shortly after, the Rabbinate withdrew its support.

Then, in 2020, after a years-long battle, Israel's High Court of Justice ruled that hospitals cannot ban patients, visitors, and others from bringing in chametz food products.

In a majority ruling, Judges Uzi Vogelman and Ofer Grosskopf wrote that the ban harms the fundamental rights of the individual's autonomy and freedom of religion, noting that the ban wasn’t set by the Health Ministry but by the Chief Rabbinate.

In response, the Rabbinate said that the ruling would make it “difficult to guarantee kosher food in hospitals."

Several ministers were furious, Bezalel Smotrich saying that the High Court was "continuing to destroy the principles of the Jewish state and rule over it with crazy, progressive principles in an undemocratic manner and without authority.”

In 2022, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz reminded hospitals of the High Court ruling ahead of Passover, prompting an attack from Idit Silman, who then resigned from the coalition.

"The last thing anyone needs is someone rummaging through his bag looking for chametz," Horowitz tweeted on March 29, several weeks before the start of the holiday, "In the run-up to Passover, I instructed the hospitals to adhere to the High Court ruling."

Silman responded, "People in the Holocaust fasted on Passover so as not to eat chametz, and a minister in the state of Israel within a coalition like ours, unfortunately, intends to introduce chametz.”

Shortly after, Silman resigned from the coalition, causing it to lose its slight parliamentary majority.

Even now, the public remains split on the issue. According to a recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, 49 percent of respondents said visitors should not be allowed to bring chametz into hospitals, and 44 percent said it should be permitted.