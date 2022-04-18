Israel: Smotrich demands elections after Ra’am freezes membership

'There is no escape from dissolving… and going to democratic elections,' says Smotrich

The chairman of Israel’s Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, declared on Monday that the Israeli government dissolves and enters elections after the Islamist Ra’am party froze its membership in the coalition.

On Sunday, Ra’am head Mansour Abbas declared a “membership freeze” in response to violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in Jerusalem.

Smotrich addressed the Israeli parliament’s speaker Mickey Levy: “As you probably know, after the withdrawal of your partner from the Ra’am party from the coalition, the government and the coalition do not have a majority.”

“There is no escape from dissolving… and going to democratic elections,” he continued, Ynetnews reported.

Smotrich, a stark supporter of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, called on the parliament (Knesset) to convene in a plenum after the Jewish holiday of Passover to “discuss bills to dissolve the Knesset.”

The latest political turmoil dates back to the defection of Yamina MK Idit Silman, citing the government’s moves to damage Israel’s “Jewish identity.”

As tensions continued to escalate at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound – resulting in some 170 Palestinians wounded and hundreds more detained last week – the Supreme Council of Ra’am called on Abbas to pull out of the coalition.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid were reportedly involved in the decision to suspend Ra’am’s membership.

The freeze will last for two weeks and aims to alleviate strain on both Ra’am and the government, The Times of Israel reported.

Elections were last held in Israel in March 2021, and the coalition was approved in June of the same year.