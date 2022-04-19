Ra'am's coalition freeze illustrates 'very real split' in party

Keller-Lynn says 'what it speaks more to are the tensions inside Ra’am itself'

Carrie Keller-Lynn, political correspondent for The Times of Israel, spoke with i24NEWS on the Islamist party Ra’am’s recent decision to freeze its participation in Israel’s governing coalition and the move’s implications for the political scene.

The decision, which was reached on Sunday, is largely declarative at the moment given that Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, is in recess and inactive.

“It doesn’t mean that something is going to happen right now - what it speaks more to are the tensions inside Ra’am itself,” Keller-Lynn told i24NEWS.

She added that “although it's been very contentious within Israeli mainstream Jewish politics for Ra’am to have joined the coalition, it’s even more so in Arab politics.”

Opposing voices within Ra’am are calling for diverging approaches to the clashes in Jerusalem - whether to cut ties with Israel’s coalition government over the violence in the Old City or to continue working within the alliance.

While Ra’am eventually decided to only suspend its participation in the coalition temporarily, the development could have significant implications for the party’s future approach to Israeli politics.

“The freeze is about the split, the very real split right now, within Ra’am itself about whether to continue down this path of actively participating in Israeli politics - despite not having any… real, tangible wins - or to return to the Joint List style [of] staying out,” Keller-Lynn told i24NEWS.