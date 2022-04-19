Bennett to Netanyahu: 'We are fixing your failed approach to Hamas'

'The legacy you leave: Hamas rocket fire on Jerusalem, lynchings in Acre and Lod, Israel in flames'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday morning responded to his predecessor's criticism of the government's conduct in the face of security tensions.

Bennett attacked current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of previous rounds of rocket attacks from Gaza while he was leading the country.

“Mr. Netanyahu, when you were in power, the terrorists fired 13,000 rockets at the inhabitants of the south, carried out 1,500 attacks, set fire to 45,000 dunums (4,500 hectares) of our fields, killed 238 Israelis and injured 1,700,” Bennett protested on his Twitter account.

"And you? You transferred suitcases of dollars to Hamas," allocated by Qatar to the Islamist group in power in the Gaza Strip.

"The legacy you leave: Hamas rocket fire on Jerusalem, lynchings in Acre and Lod, Israel in flames," he said.

"You have failed against Hamas, We are repairing your failures," he stressed.

The comments came as the day before, Netanyahu had called for a replacement of the government, shortly after the interception of a rocket fired from Gaza at the Jewish state by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

"We must establish a strong, right-wing government that will restore peace and security for Israeli citizens," the opposition leader said on Twitter.

Early Tuesday morning, the Israeli army carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip and targeted positions of the Islamist group Hamas which controls the territory.