Israel targets foreign buyers with housing tax reforms

'At the end of the day, housing first and foremost should be for the people who live here'

In an effort to cool Israel’s housing market, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman is introducing a series of reforms targeting foreign residents with higher taxes.

Owen Alterman, senior correspondent for i24NEWS, spoke on the new initiative, and how it could affect housing prices in Israel.

Lieberman is looking to raise taxes on the difference between a home’s buying price and selling price by 25 percent for foreign buyers to calm the housing demand from abroad.

“This is an easy and obvious target for Israeli politicians - these are people who don’t vote here, who don’t have as much [of] a stake here,” Alterman told i24NEWS.

He added that the argument can be made that housing should be prioritized for those already living in Israel, as opposed to buyers from abroad.

“As important as it is for many foreign buyers to want to invest in the Israeli economy, to have the emotional connection that an apartment in Israel brings to them… at the end of the day, housing first and foremost should be for the people who live here and are making their lives here,” he said.

Alterman explained that while he doesn’t believe that the move will have a big impact on Israel’s housing market, the government’s target price program is also encouraging contractors to build new homes to increase supply.