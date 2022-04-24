Israel's Diaspora Minister warns of 'deterioration' of Temple Mount status quo

The Temple Mount is Judaism's holiest site, the site of the biblical temples

Israel's Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai on Saturday said that the current status of Jerusalem's Temple Mount was deteriorating as more Jewish people were accessing the site.

“There are a lot more Jews who are going up to the Temple Mount. There are some that stop on the way and pray, which was forbidden,” Shai told Kan news agency.

“There is a certain escalation, a certain deterioration. Also, with the status quo. They opened the Mount and let more and more Jews go there,” Shai said.

“The price that we will pay later, all of us, will be huge,” he said.

The Temple Mount is Judaism's holiest site, the site of the biblical temples. Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was built atop the mount, is the third most sacred site in Islam.

Jewish people are allowed to visit the site; however, they are not allowed to pray or perform religious rituals there.

Activists have been pushing to allow Jewish prayer at the site. In the past, police ejected any person suspected of worship, yet reportedly have recently turned a blind eye to some prayers.

There have also been an increasing number of visits by Jewish people, with a record 4,600 Jewish visitors over the Passover holiday.

The overlap of Passover and the holy month of Ramadan - which usually brings high tensions - made the site a source of conflict. Police repeatedly clashed with Palestinian rioters on the compound in recent weeks.