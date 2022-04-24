Israel: MK Chikli may form new party if declared defector

'There needs to be another party on the Right beyond Likud and the Religious Zionist Party,' says Chikli

Amichai Chikli, a member of Israel's parliament (Knesset), will consider forming a new party if declared a defector by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, he said in an interview with Israeli media Saturday night.

On Monday, the Knesset House Committee will convene to vote on whether to declare Chikli a defector. The proposal is expected to pass, despite Ra'am boycotting the vote.

Chikli stated he did not ask the opposition - led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu - for a reserved slot on the Likud party list, meaning the label of defector doesn’t apply.

Parliament rules prevent any MK declared a defector from joining any faction during the current Knesset term or serving as a minister or deputy minister. Additionally, Chikli would also be prevented from running in the next round of elections with a party currently sitting in the Knesset.

However, in an interview with The Jerusalem Post (The Post), he said that forming a new party - which would be permitted - wasn't off the table.

"If they get a majority and declare me a rebel, I don't remove from the table the option of establishing a new party that will fill the gap created by Yamina and New Hope not delivering the goods and turning out to be left-wing parties," he said, according to The Post.

"There needs to be another party on the Right beyond Likud and the Religious Zionist Party. There is a liberal, Zionist, traditional public looking for a new framework, and I could join one or form one."