Israel: Yair Netanyahu takes the stand in libel suit

Crime Minister sued Netanyahu in 2020 following a tirade on Twitter

Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took the stand on Sunday to testify in his own defense.

This is part of an ongoing trial propelled by members of a left-wing protest organization, "Crime Minister," who are demanding roughly $150,000 in compensation for defamation after Netanyahu compared them to Nazis.

Crime Minister sued Netanyahu in 2020 following a tirade on Twitter, in which he wrote that the movement "[recruits] the most insane, violent and with severe psychotic problems," according to Haaretz.

The former premier's eldest son also claimed that the movement was paying people to attend demonstrations against his father, operating with "foreign European funding, Soros, the pedophile Epstein and Ehud Barak."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Yair Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on a defamation suit, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 24, 2022.

After the Crime Minister's Facebook group made a post that specifically noted the Netanyahu family's security detail's end date, the Likud leader called for the state to continue providing his family with security details, citing "many and enormous threats" against his family.

Yair claims he did not direct his remarks against the organization as a whole, instead "to a small handful, loud and violent thugs who will do anything, including resorting to violence, to get publicity," Haaretz reported.

He claims his statements were in the bounds of reasonableness because "by any standard," the organization is an "anarchist group, with radical views, which acts violently, and whose members tend to shout with a megaphone and swear in rude language," he said.