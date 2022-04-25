Bennett rejects allegations of wasteful spending at his home

'These allegations are intended to harm my family and my ability to continue to lead the country'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday slammed an investigation published on Channel 13 into "excessive" spending related to the prime minister's residence in Ra'anana.

“We try to paint everyone as corrupt – but I am not Bibi (Benyamin Netanyahu), my wife is not Sara (Netanyahu), my children are not Yair (Netanyahu),” Bennett said. in an unprecedented statement on his Facebook page.

According to a Channel 13 report released on Saturday evening, the Bennett family's household expenses amount to $15,325 per month, not including security and salary expenses for the head of the family and other employees.

In particular, it was claimed that $3,512 per month were intended for take-out orders.

"These are false and dishonest claims," ​​Bennett insisted.

"They are intended to harm me and my family, and my ability to continue to lead the country," he charged.

"I say to my rivals: debate with me on the merits. Of my political line, of the way in which I fought against the epidemic of coronavirus or terrorism. I am not afraid of criticism, and I am ready to hear it when necessary. But leave the lies aside," he hammered.