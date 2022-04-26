Israel: MK Chikli declared defector, ousted from Yamina party

'We are not the defectors, we are going with the promises... and the values we promised to Yamina voters'

The Israeli parliament’s (Knesset) House Committee on Monday authorized Yamina’s request in a 7-0 vote to oust lawmaker Amichai Chikli, in a much-needed political victory for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Chikli’s ousting is widely seen as a warning to other Yamina members to not rock the boat, and came weeks after former coalition whip Idit Silman left the coalition.

The right-wing Yamina alliance filed its request to reject Chikli a day after Silman’s departure, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Chikli – a longtime Bennett critic – will now be barred from running in any existing Knesset faction in the next election, among other punitive sanctions.

According to The Jerusalem Post (The Post), he plans to appeal the decision to the Jerusalem District Court.

Yamina party leader Bennett targeted Chikli to deter Silman from voting against the government, make splitting his faction more difficult, and prevent the coalition from falling, The Post reported.

Accusations flew between Chikli, his supporters in the opposition, and representatives from his faction during the lengthy debate.

“This hearing is vengeful,” said Silman, who did not participate in the vote, ToI reported.

“We are not the defectors, we are going with the promises, the platform, and the values ​​we promised to Yamina voters,” she added.

Yamina claimed that Chikli worked against the Yamina-led coalition, from voting no-confidence in the government to voting against key legislation.

Chikli told the Knesset panel that Bennett and his party allies “landed a… shameful blow” and that “the damage they cause to Israeli democracy will take a long time to repair," according to ToI.

In a tweet on Monday night, Chikli said: "In the end, what matters is the people of Israel. And as I said today I will continue and say tomorrow: The eternity of Israel will not lie!"