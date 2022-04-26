Israel: PM Bennett’s family received death threat letter with bullet

The publication of additional details on the investigation is currently restricted by a gag order

The family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was sent a death threat letter containing a live bullet, Israel Police said Tuesday.

Law enforcement is investigating the matter, with the Lahav 433 police unit and Israel’s Shin Bet security service working in tandem on the case.

Later, it was announced that officials in Bennett’s office decided to increase the security detail of the premier and his family.

Last year, a number of other Israeli officials were also provided with extra security after they received death threats - a problem that Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned was proliferating throughout the country.

In November, the centrist politician said that he and his relatives were targeted by a harassment campaign after they also received a number of messages which wished harm upon them.

The foreign minister called on Israeli society to unite against hate and expressed concern on the dangers of “what we are becoming,” according to Ynet.

“This violence is permeating everywhere in this country: the roads, the schools. If we do not stop it now, together, we will become nothing but a violent and hateful society,” Lapid cautioned.