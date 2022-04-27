PM Bennett says family will now personally pay for its meals

'Although our behavior was in accordance with the rules, I am aware of the feeling created in the public'

After receiving backlash on allegations of “excessive” spending, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that his family will now use their own personal funds for food expenses instead of taxpayer money.

The premier explained on his official Twitter account that he reached the decision to personally pay for his family’s meals after listening to criticism on the matter.

“Although our behavior was in accordance with the rules, I am aware of the feeling created in the public,” Bennett said.

“Therefore, I announced to the staff of my office that from now on, all of my family's food expenses will be paid from my personal account.”

An earlier investigation into the leader’s finances, which was reported by Channel 13, revealed that Bennett’s family allegedly spent thousands of dollars of taxpayer money each month on various household expenses - including on food delivery.

The report, which Bennett denounced as containing “false and dishonest claims,” prompted renewed criticism of the premier’s decision to live in Ra’anana instead of the official prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem.

Opponents of the move say that Bennett’s decision to stay in Ra’anana is costly to taxpayers, while the prime minister maintains that Israel’s security service - the Shin Bet - asked him not to relocate to Jerusalem, according to The Jerusalem Post.