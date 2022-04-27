Israel: Ra'am MK won't commit to coalition if Temple Mount tensions continue

'If they protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this government will continue to exist'

A member of Ra'am - Israel's Islamist party - said he would no longer commit to the ruling coalition if tensions surrounding Jerusalem's Temple Mount continue, he said in an interview with The Times of Israel.

The Temple Mount conflict has raised tensions within an already struggling coalition, hanging by a thread with a 60-60 seat parity with the opposition.

“If the government continues to not protect Al-Aqsa, then, of course, I’ll see myself outside of the coalition,” said Mazen Ghanaim, according to ToI.

“Without a doubt, what is happening on Al-Aqsa is a red line. For me and for Arab society.”

He didn't note whether he would formally quit the coalition or only be more discerning in supporting the coalition in votes.

“I will be an MK in every way; I will vote according to my conscience,” Ghanaim said, dismissing the idea of resigning from Israel's parliament (Knesset).

He noted he had not spoken to his party yet about his position, stating, “But my party knows that for us, Al-Aqsa, it’s something that none of us can ignore."

Ghanaim described police at the Temple Mount as “hitting children, women, to men, to old people," ToI reported.

“We came into this government, and we paid a heavy price in order to maintain it,” said Ghanaim. “If they protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque, this government will continue to exist.”