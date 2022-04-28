Report: Second letter with bullet sent to Israeli PM's family

'Security officials at the Prime Minister's Office have decided to increase the security detail,' Bennett says

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's son reportedly received a letter containing a bullet on Thursday, the second threat sent to the family in 48 hours.

The letter was supposedly sent by someone known to the family, according to the Channel 12 report, although it is possible it was not sent by the same person who mailed the first letter.

The first letter was sent to Bennett's wife - Gilat - at her workplace, and the second was sent to Bennett's eldest son at their family home.

Israel's Police and the country's internal security service (Shin Bet) are currently investigating the threats.

In response, Bennett's son, Yoni, posted on his Instagram, stating: "It's sad that such things happen because of incitement."

A statement released by Bennett said, "After receiving a threatening letter intended for the prime minister and his family, security officials at the Prime Minister's Office have decided to increase the security detail protecting the prime minister's family," according to Haaretz.

Security officials told Channel 12 that they do not believe the family is at risk.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett's Yamina Party, tweeted about the threat, stating that the person who sent the letter would be brought to justice.

Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich responded with skepticism compared to Bennett's coalition partners, tweeting, "I do not know if the publication of the investigation into the threatening letter sent to Bennett is a spin designed to improve his public standing and delegitimize the Right."