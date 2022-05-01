Israel: Former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon dead at 65

'A labor leader who advocated peace and social justice, and a great Zionist'

Former chair of Israel's left-wing Meretz party and social justice advocate Ilan Gilon died at age 65, his family announced Sunday.

“The man with the biggest heart ever has died. A labor leader who advocated peace and social justice, and a great Zionist,” his family said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

“We are deeply sorry as a family and also as Israelis.”

Gilon served as a parliament lawmaker between 1999 and 2003 and between 2009 and 2021.

Born in Romania in 1956, Gilon contracted polio as an infant, leaving him with a leg disability. As a result, he frequently used a mobility scooter.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Ilan Gilon attends a meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 17, 2020.

He moved with his family to Israel at age nine, settling in the city of Ashdod, where he eventually became deputy mayor.

Gilon was an activist for those with disabilities and campaigned for laws to improve access to buildings and increase government benefits.

Israel's Health Minister and current Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz called Gilon "a man of principles, a warrior… a gentleman. Beloved Ilan, you have been my partner and friend for many years. I can't believe you're gone."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the former lawmaker for his activism, saying, “He would work hard to solve individual problems of citizens who approached his office. He used to say, ‘A Knesset member should make decisions as if he were old, poor and sick, and not as if he were young, rich and healthy.’ Condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing.”