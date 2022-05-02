Israel: Opposition demands Bennett resign at special parliament meeting

'I call on Naftali Bennett to resign and allow Benjamin Netanyahu to return and form a government'

Parliament (Knesset) members belonging to Israel's right-wing Likud party demanded Prime Minister Naftali Bennett resign during a special Knesset session on Monday.

The special session was called during the parliament's spring recess, although the Knesset will return from break next Monday.

Bennett's government will face its first no-confidence vote since Idit Silman moved to the opposition when the break is over.

“I call on Naftali Bennett to resign and allow Benjamin Netanyahu to return and form a government,” Likud MK Israel Katz told the plenum, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Israel Katz speaking in Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 20, 2020.

“If that does not happen, I call on the Knesset to set an agreed-upon date for elections. Bennett has lost not only his majority but also the moral right to remain in power.”

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, of Bennett's Yamina party, responded that the government wasn't going anywhere.

“The government will continue to pass important bills, and the opposition will continue to do nothing but shout,” said Kahana, The Post reported.

However, in a show of cooperation between the coalition and the opposition, they planned to jointly pass a bill to help businesses harmed by the Covid pandemic.

The special meeting ended with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy eulogizing former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon, who died Sunday.