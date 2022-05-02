Israel: Silman urges coalition members to resign

'This government has lost its way,' says Silman

Israeli parliament member Idit Silman gave a televised interview on Sunday, her first since resigning from the coalition.

She said that the "gradual erosion" of Israel's Jewish identity under the current government is what led her to quit.

“Nobody is prepared to stand up to the Yisrael Beytenu party… on kashrut (Jewish dietary laws), conversion, the Reform Western Wall, the Temple Mount, on Torah study,” Silman told Channel 12.

Despite reports that opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu promised her the role of Health Minister under a new government, she claimed she was not promised anything in exchange for resigning. On the contrary, she suggested she was offered more to stay.

“I could have gotten anything I wanted here and now,” Silman said, adding that she “followed [her] heart” and gave up on “the job of my life” by resigning.

Justifying her decision to leave, she said voters of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party "got the opposite” of what they were promised.

“This government has lost its way.”

She spoke to "her friends" in the coalition's right-wing Yamina and New Hope parties, saying to Channel 12: “The country is important, and its fate is in your hands."

“The train has already left the station,” she added, urging them to follow in her steps and resign.