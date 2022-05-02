Amichai Chikli: 'The story of this government is over'

Renegade MK predicts coalition's demise in an interview with i24NEWS

Israel's government heads into the parliament's summer session next week with uncertain prospects, after having lost its parliamentary majority with the defection of lawmaker Idit Silman.

The coalition last week formally ejected from its ranks Amichai Chikli who was in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party and had already broken with Bennett shortly after he formed the government.

He claimed a coalition with left-wing parties and especially the Arab Ra'am faction was a betrayal of Yamina's right-wing values.

Chikli is a man with an uncertain future. He is still in parliament but is without a party and is barred from running in the next election in any existing faction.

He sat down with The Rundown host Calev Ben-David on Monday evening at the i24NEWS studio in Jaffa Port to talk about his political future and the future of the coalition.

"I think that the story of this government is over. It might take three weeks. It might take three months. I don't know exactly," Chikli declared.

Watch the full interview: