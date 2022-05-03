Israel's health minister vows to ease abortion access amid US Roe v. Wade leak

'We are moving forward and updating the antiquated procedures in the Health Ministry'

After a leaked US Supreme Court draft majority opinion revealed that the body's landmark Roe v. Wade decision would be overturned, Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz pledged to make abortion access easier in his country.

"The right of a woman to her body is hers and hers alone," Horowitz said on Tuesday, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"If the [US] Supreme Court sends the leadership of the free world back 50 years, it would be a fatal blow to human rights," the minister warned.

He added that Israel is also taking steps to address its own limits on women’s access to the procedure.

"Meanwhile, we are moving forward and updating the antiquated procedures in the Health Ministry that were intended to prevent women from choosing. We are putting the decision in their hands,” Horowitz said.

In Israel, abortion access is restricted, and in order to receive the procedure, women must appear in front of a committee to obtain approval.

Additionally, those seeking the procedure must meet certain criteria across a number of categories - which look at a woman’s age, marital status, the health of the mother, and the health of the fetus - in order to receive permission for an abortion.