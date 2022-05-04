Israel: PM Bennett heckled during Memorial Day speech

'Bereaved families are sacred. You're allowed to shout, and you're allowed to hurt'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was interrupted by hecklers during his Memorial Day speech honoring Israel’s fallen on Wednesday.

During Bennett’s remarks, which were delivered from the Mount Herzl national cemetery in Jerusalem, a number of bereaved families in the crowd began yelling at the premier, calling him a “traitor,” a “pushover,” and a “con,” according to Haaretz.

In response to the heckling, Bennett said that “Bereaved families are sacred. You're allowed to shout, and you're allowed to hurt.”

He continued his planned speech and pledged to continue Israel’s efforts to counter terror attacks.

“If only our enemies had put a tenth of the energy put into harming us into building their own future, their situation would have been entirely different,” the prime minister said.

He added that, instead, the Palestinians "choose sanctifying death, which leaves them to wallow in poverty, misery and a constant sense of victimhood."

Earlier in the day, Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was also heckled while delivering her Memorial Day remarks at a military cemetery.

A similar demonstration against Bennett occurred on Wednesday, where the mother of Shir Hajaj - a young woman who was killed in a 2017 truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem - held up a banner denouncing the prime minister for forming a government with “terror supporters.”

The statement referred to Bennett’s decision to establish a governing coalition with the Islamist party Ra'am, a political faction which recently suspended its participation in the alliance over the clashes in Jerusalem.