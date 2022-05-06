Ra’am won’t dismantle Israel’s government, says party chief

'We want to see political achievements and strengthen the political position of our Arab society'

Israel’s Islamist Ra’am party will not topple the government, its leader Mansour Abbas in an interview published Friday, adding that he was working with Jordan to resolve tensions at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

“There may be developments that will drag us into making a decision we do not want,” Abbas told the Elaph news site.

“The correct approach that I see is not to have a direct hand in bringing down the government… but rather to pressure the government on various issues with the other tools we have available,” he added.

Abbas continued to note that opposition factions don’t have a majority needed to form a new government without going to elections.

“We want to see political achievements and strengthen the political position of our Arab society, so we have been very patient with the scramble within the coalition.”

However, Abbas – who heads the first Arab party to join an Israeli governing coalition – did not rule out joining a potential future coalition with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Any party that wants to maintain a political strategy must have flexibility and the ability to maneuver. If you confine yourself to one job in one position, you become ineffective,” he said.

Last month, Ra’am suspended its membership in the coalition government amid violent clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli authorities at Jerusalem’s holy site – the Temple Mount for Jews, and the Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

Abbas told Elaph that he believed the tensions in Jerusalem could be resolved with the involvement of Jordan, which holds custodianship over the holy site.