Israel: PM Bennett, Lapid to meet with coalition party leaders

Head of the Islamist Arab Ra'am Party, Mansour Abbas, will not be taking part

In preparation for Israel's parliament's (Knesset) upcoming summer session, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid are set to meet Sunday with the heads of coalition parties.

This comes as the government struggles to maintain footing without its parliamentary majority.

However, the head of the Islamist Arab Ra'am Party, Mansour Abbas, will not be taking part as he is currently out of Israel.

Ra'am froze its coalition membership during the unrest at Jerusalem's Temple Mount, leaving questions if the party would return. If Ra'am pulls out its four seats, the government will become the minority, as it currently maintains 60 of the Knesset's 120 total seats.

Abbas said on Friday that his party does not plan to bring down the government and that he is working with Jordan to resolve tensions at the holy site.

“The correct approach that I see is not to have a direct hand in bringing down the government… but rather to pressure the government on various issues with the other tools we have available,” Abbas said.

Abbas noted that opposition factions don’t have a majority needed to form a new government without going to elections.

Israel's current government ranges from Bennett's right-wing Yamina party to the left-wing Meretz party, formed after former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies did not secure a majority in the fourth round of elections in two years.