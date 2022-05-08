Israeli officials say cancelation of settlement building would bring down government

The US Biden administration warned against the plan to build homes in the settlements

Israeli officials have told the US Biden administration that if the government fails to advance plans to build nearly 4,000 housing units in the West Bank, the coalition will collapse, Israeli media reported Sunday.

Officials said the coalition, which has been teetering since the departure of parliament member Idit Silman, must fulfill its commitments to the right-wing parties and voters in the broad coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, adding that if it fails to do so, the government will fall, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The Biden administration warned Friday that the plan to build homes in the settlements "profoundly damages the prospects for a two-state solution."

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry body that authorizes construction in the settlements released the agenda for its meeting next Thursday. On the agenda is the granting of the green light for 2,536 units in the final planning stage, and the advancement of another 1,452 units to an earlier stage in the authorization process.

The original plan called for a total of 5,800 units, reduced to 4,000 after discussions with US officials, according to Channel 12. Israel also promised 1,000 housing units for Palestinians.

An Israeli official said Friday that Bennett's office informed the Biden administration in advance of his intention to reconvene the Defense Ministry body that authorizes construction in the West Bank, as the US president is scheduled to visit Israel in just over a month.