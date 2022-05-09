Israel's parliament reopens, opposition mulls bill to bring down government

'The government has lost its Knesset majority — it has no public legitimacy, and it is illegitimate'

Israel's parliament (Knesset) reopened Monday to start the summer session as the coalition hangs by a thread after losing its majority, and as the opposition vows to bring it down.

Former whip and Yamina MK Idit Silman defected on April 6, leaving the coalition without a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

The crisis was further exacerbated when the Islamist Ra'am party froze its membership in the coalition due to the unrest at Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

If Ra'am withdraws its seats, the government will be in a clear minority.

On Sunday, opposition party heads held a meeting at the Likud party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, agreeing to continue the "determined and unified fight" to topple the government.

“The government has lost its Knesset majority — it has no public legitimacy, and it is illegitimate,” the statement said, according to The Times of Israel.

The opposition plans to bring a vote of no confidence on Monday, a largely symbolic move not expected to have a real effect beyond potentially embarrassing the government.

They are also reportedly weighing whether to bring forward a bill to disperse the government on Wednesday.

If put forward by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party as a non-government bill and passed in a preliminary reading, the government would not dissolve. It would, instead, need to pass a first, second, and third vote in future sessions.