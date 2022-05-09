Israel: Ex-PM Netanyahu says Bennett ‘cannot fight terror’

'Without any seats, without a majority in the Knesset, without public support... Bennett cannot fight terror'

As Israel’s parliament - the Knesset - reconvened with its summer session, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his successor’s coalition government is “over.”

Netanyahu, who now leads the opposition, questioned Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s ability to maintain security in Israel with the problems facing the premier’s coalition government - especially now that the alliance no longer holds a parliamentary majority.

The former prime minister pointed to information on the security atmosphere in Israel during his own period in office for contrast.

“According to the data of Israel’s military - not mine… the decade between 2010 and 2020, under the government of the Likud, under my leadership, was the best security situation in the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“But today, Naftali Bennett - without any seats, without a majority in the Knesset, without public support - Naftali Bennett cannot fight terror.”

Netanyahu also argued that the premier lied to Israel’s constituents and should no longer serve.

“He deceived the right-wing voters, and since then he has done nothing except to hold onto his seat. He has to go home today,” the opposition leader said.

“What they should say is that this government has no legitimacy in the public, and I want to say to Naftali… ‘It is over, your government ended.’”