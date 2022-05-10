Israel: Joint List member says party will back bill dissolving parliament

'This government, on issues critical to the Arab public, is worse than the previous one'

A member of Israel's Joint List faction, Ahmad Tibi, said Tuesday that his predominantly Arab faction will support a proposal to dissolve Israel's parliament (Knesset) slated for votes on Wednesday.

“If the [bill] comes up [for a vote] — the Joint List will vote in favor,” he told Army Radio.

“This government, on issues critical to the Arab public, is worse than the previous one,” he said.

Secretary-general of Hadash, one of the factions within the Joint List, Mansour Dahamsheh, also told The Times of Israel that if the motion is brought to a vote, the three members would vote in favor.

“Without a doubt,” Dahamsheh said.

A separate Hadash official confirmed his remarks but said that the right-wing opposition is "not stupid enough" to bring forward the motion that may not win.

If the motion is brought forward and fails to get 61 lawmakers to support it, the opposition cannot bring such a motion forward for the next six months.

However, if the law to dissolve the Knesset and force snap elections passes, it would move then to a committee for preparation before being sent back to the Knesset for three readings.

If passed on its third reading, the Knesset would then dissolve, triggering new elections.