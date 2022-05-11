Ra’am cancels press conference to ’condemn’ death of Al Jazeera journalist

The party was to announce its position on a bill to dissolve the sitting parliament

Israel’s Ra’am party still needs to decide whether it will vote on a bill to dissolve the sitting parliament.

The Islamist party planned to announce its decision at a press conference on Wednesday, however, after the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, the party decided to cancel its press conference, Walla! News reported.

In a statement, Ra’am said it condemned the killing of the journalist and demanded the immediate establishment of an international commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances of her death.

"Journalists must be protected," the party stated according to Walla! News.

In April, the Islamist party decided to freeze its membership in the current governing coalition over the clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan. On Wednesday, the leader of Ra'am Mansour Abbas stated that it will end the freeze of its membership and return to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition.

"We reached understandings for the betterment of Arab society and Israelis in general," Abbas said according to The Jerusalem Post.

"We decided to come back and give an opportunity for the coalition agreements to be implemented."

On Wednesday, veteran journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed on Wednesday morning while covering an Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of Abu Aqleh, 51, a Palestinian who covered the region for more than 20 years.

The Twitter account of Al Jazeera blamed Israel for her death: "Our colleague was killed by the Israeli army while covering the attack on the Jenin refugee camp."

However, in a statement, the Israeli army indicated the possibility that she was hit by Palestinian gunfire and said that the incident is being investigated.