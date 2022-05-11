Israel: Opposition withdraws bill to dissolve parliament

The Likud party withdrew the bill following Ra'am's announcement it would stay in the coalition

Israel's right-wing Likud party withdrew its bill to dissolve the parliament (Knesset) on Wednesday after the head of the Islamist Ra'am party Mansour Abbas announced that his party plans to return to the coalition.

The government is back to 60-60 seats between the coalition and the opposition, ruining the Likud-led opposition's plan to pass a preliminary reading of a bill to dissolve the Knesset and force elections.

If the measure were brought forward and failed, the opposition would have been unable to bring a similar bill to a vote for six months.

“We’ve come to a conclusion that Ra’am, with the Shura Council and the Islamic Movement, will give a chance to coming back and fulfilling our obligations to the coalition agreement,” Abbas said, according to The Times of Israel.

He also said that Ra'am does not want another round of elections.

“We in Ra’am think it’s a mistake to go to an election cycle that will bring back Netanyahu and reverse all of the issues we’ve been working on,” Abbas said to journalists.

After Abbas announced the return, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party attacked the Ra’am leader and coalition.

“What else did Bennett sell to Mansour Abbas for the survival of his weak and submissive government? What did Mansour Abbas hear last weekend in Turkey, where Hamas members are sitting?” the statement read, ToI reported.

“A government that depends on supporters of terrorism cannot fight terrorism, and it will soon fall.”