Israel's opposition passes preliminary bill for probe into police spying

Meirav Ben-Ari, says that 'this bill was passed only thanks to the ignorance that swept the plenum'

Israel's opposition pushed through a bill on Wednesday calling for the establishment of a state inquiry into claims that the country's policed spied against public officials without approval.

The bill was proposed by Yoav Kisch of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and passed its preliminary reading 59-58. However, it needs to go through three more votes before becoming law.

Yair Golan of the left-wing Meretz party left the plenum during the vote to be interviewed by Channel 12, giving the opposition the majority.

After the vote, Yesh Atid member and chair of the parliament's (Knesset) Public Security Committee Meirav Ben-Ari, said that “this bill was passed only thanks to the ignorance that swept the plenum," according to The Times of Israel.

“How many [opposition] Knesset members came to the discussions we held in the committee on the subject?” Ben-Ari said.

Israel's Police were accused earlier this year of extrajudicial use of the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware on Israeli citizens.

Calcalist newspaper reported in February - without citing sources or providing evidence - that police spied on many high-profile figures.

Investigations and a report by Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari found the account to be largely false, with none of the 26 people having been hacked.

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on meetings and conversations.