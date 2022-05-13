Israel: Joint List member accused by police of helping suspect escape

'Police said he threw an object. What object? Liars,' Tibi told news later

A lawmaker from Israel's majority-Arab Joint List party was accused of obstructing police and aiding in an escape during an attempted arrest in Jerusalem.

Police officials said Ahmad Tibi abused parliamentary immunity, getting between cops and a Palestinian resident of east Jerusalem they attempted to detain.

They said they were trying to arrest a "young man" suspected of throwing objects in the neighborhood of Beit Hanina when Tibi intervened, and that Tibi should have been arrested himself.

“During [the young man’s] detainment, a public representative showed up, obstructed the detainment, shoved, hectored and forcibly allowed the suspect to escape,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

According to police, the suspect was later captured following a foot chase.

The incident occurred outside a church where relatives of the slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh gathered Thursday.

In footage, Tibi can be seen yelling at police and pulling the suspect away from officers.

“Police said he threw an object. What object? Liars,” Tibi told Ynet news later.

“MK Tibi moved the suspect away from the border police officers because he was worried they would beat him,” Tibi’s office said, according to ToI.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev wrote on social media that Tibi’s actions were “intolerable, especially coming from a Knesset member misusing his immunity.”