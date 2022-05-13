Israel: PM Bennett fears assassination of Ra'am head

Those who took part in the conversation believe that Bennett's concern is genuine

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly feared that Ra'am head Mansour Abbas would be assassinated in private talks with two political figures, according to Friday reports.

“Mansour Abbas is in mortal danger and might be murdered," Bennett said, according to Haaretz.

He did not elaborate on the basis of his assessment or whether there is intelligence on the matter, saying that the concern is that Israeli Arab citizens who oppose Ra'am's participation in the coalition will be influenced by "wild incitement."

Those who took part in the conversation believe that Bennett's concern is genuine.

Abbas has received threats upon the establishment of the government and has come under attack on social media.

Regarding tensions on the Temple Mount, the Gaza Strip leader of Hamas addressed him directly. “I wish to address the members of the Ra’am and Mansour Abbas,” said Yahya Sinwar at a Hamas gathering, according to Haaretz.

Sinwar added, “Giving a safety net to a government that harms Al-Aqsa is an unforgivable crime. This is a renunciation of your religion and your Arab character. History will remember you for this, Mansour Abbas. When an Arab says that the state is Jewish, when an Arab says that this is not a race state, this is despicable, and I tried to find a gentle word.”

Abbas has declared that "Israel was born as a Jewish state and will remain one."

Responding to Sinwar, Abbas announced that Ra'am owes Sinwar nothing.