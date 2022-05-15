Israel: MK Kalfon ousted from parliament, Bennett thanks him for his service

'I am convinced that Yomtob will continue to fill central public roles and will still contribute greatly'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked outgoing Yamina parliament (Knesset) member Yomtob Kalfon for his service Saturday evening.

“I want to thank MK Yomtob Kalfon… for his important service on behalf of immigrant absorption,” Bennett tweeted.

“Yomtob fought to absorb Jews from all around the world at the same time that he worked tirelessly on behalf of settlement in Judea and Samaria,” the prime minister added, using the biblical term for the West Bank. “I am convinced that Yomtob will continue to fill central public roles and will still contribute greatly to the people of Israel and the State of Israel.”

Kalfon was the last Yamina MK to enter the Knesset under the Norwegian Law, enabling ministers to resign their seats to make way for new lawmakers in their party.

This move will oust Kalfon as Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana resigned from his position as minister Friday afternoon, planning to return as a member of Knesset to "strengthen the coalition."

Yamina reportedly feared that Kalfon would leave the coalition as it hangs by a thread following the defection of Idit Silman.

The move was coordinated between Kahana and Bennett and deliberately announced just before the start of Shabbat, according to party sources via The Times of Israel.

Army Radio reported Saturday that Bennett offered Kalfon several positions outside the Knesset, hoping to part ways on favorable terms.

The Yamina party also denied a report that Kalfon was ousted at the demand of Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas.