Israel's Finance Minister calls for Nation-State Law to be changed

'I call on the opposition and the coalition to redefine a path...do what is necessary'

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman called for an amendment to the Nation-State Law after the identity of the officer killed more than three years ago during an operation in Gaza was revealed.

"There is a clear contradiction between the Nation-State Law in its current version and the eulogies given in honor of Lt. Col. Mahmoud Khir al-Din," the minister said on Twitter.

"This is an opportunity to amend the nation-state law and make the Declaration of Independence a fundamental legislation," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525731963176423424 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I call on the opposition and the coalition to redefine a path, instead of just using words like 'brothers in arms' to refer to Druze society, do what is necessary," he said.

On July 19, 2018, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) approved a controversial bill that only recognizes the right to self-determination for Jews, removing Arabic's status as an official language alongside Hebrew.

It stipulates that "The state of Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people, in which it fulfills its natural, religious, and historic right to self-determination" and "The fulfillment of the right of national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people."

Lieberman's statements come as the Israeli military on Sunday authorized the publication of the name of a special forces officer killed in a nighttime operation in the Gaza Strip in November 2018, Lieutenant Colonel Mahmoud Khir al-Din.