Gantz calls out Bennett for taking credit for government work

'Many people deserve recognition for their work in this government'

Tensions reportedly escalated Sunday morning during Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, with Defense Minister Benny Gantz accusing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of not properly crediting other ministers for their work in government.

According to leaked information about the meeting, Benny Gantz turned to the prime minister and demanded public recognition for the work done by cabinet ministers, especially his own.

“A lot of people deserve to be recognized for their work in this government. In front of the cameras, you only talk about yourself,” Benny Gantz told the Prime Minister.

"I'm in the room and you treat me like I'm the social affairs minister. You should have mentioned me in front of the cameras," he continued.

In his videotaped address at the start of the cabinet meeting, Naftali Bennett spoke about a major upcoming Israel Defense Forces exercise and mentioned two deceased security force members.

Although he discussed matters within the purview of Benny Gantz, he did not directly mention the Minister of Defense.

Naftali Bennett replied to Gantz's comments by saying: "Look at my Facebook page. I always mention you."