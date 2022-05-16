Israel: PM Bennett to make first visit to West Bank settlement

Bennett's party plans to take more right-wing steps, possibly complicating relationships inside the coalition

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to visit the West Bank settlement of Elkana on Tuesday in his first public visit to a settlement since becoming premier.

Bennett will participate in the commemoration celebrating 45 years since the founding of Elkana, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

According to sources in Bennett's Yamina party, the timing of the visit's announcement was not coincidental, being announced immediately after Bennett's foreign-policy advisor Shimrit Meir resigned.

Meir was reportedly against taking steps further right. At the same time, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked - also of the right-wing Yamina party - and Bennett's advisors Tal Gan-Zvi and Shalom Shlomo encouraged him to go to the West Bank.

The sources told The Post that more right-wing steps would soon follow, possibly complicating his relationship with Defense Minister Benny Gantz of the center Blue and White party, who will be making decisions soon on the fate of unauthorized outposts.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Defense Minister Benny Gantz makes a statement to the press at IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem on March 30, 2022.

Tensions between the two have reportedly escalated, with Gantz accusing Bennett of not properly crediting other ministers for their work in the government.

“Many people deserve credit for the work of this government,” Gantz said, according to The Post.

“You spoke only about me, me and me. I am in the room, and you make reference to me as if I am [just] the welfare minister. You needed to remember me when the cameras were rolling.”