Israel: Police request probe into two Joint List lawmakers

'I did not attack an officer. This is a blatant lie,' says Cassif in response to the accusations against him

Israel's police requested a criminal investigation be opened against lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Ofer Cassif from the Joint List party on Monday.

This comes shortly after incidents in which the parliament (Knesset) members clashed with and disrupted police.

Cassif was filmed striking a police officer during a protest in the West Bank, as demonstrators were protesting the eviction of Palestinian families from the Masafer Yatta region.

The police accuse Cassif of assaulting a police officer in their request to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. They also accused him of obstructing an officer in the performance of his duties and of issuing threats, according to Haaretz.

Israel's police say the incident has been investigated, with evidence collected and sent to the attorney general.

Cassif says an officer threatened to shoot him and said, "I did not attack an officer. This is a blatant lie. The officer pushed his hand in front of me, and I deflected it," Haaretz reported. He also said the police "restricted my freedom of movement."

Tibi is accused of assisting the escape of a Palestinian youth accused of throwing suspicious objects in east Jerusalem. Video footage shows Tibi arguing with police and separating them from the youth, who took the opportunity to run away.

Earlier this month, Israel's High Court approved the eviction of roughly 1,300 Palestinians from eight villages in the culmination of a two-decade-long legal battle.