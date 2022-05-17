Israel: Ra'am to support divisive scholarship bill for soldiers

'Do not harm Israel's soldiers in the name of politics,' says Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Israel's Islamist Ra'am party agreed to support a bill to subsidize academic scholarships for Israeli military soldiers, according to Tuesday reports.

The bill will fund scholarships for combat soldiers, lone soldiers - those who do not have family in Israel - and soldiers of lower socioeconomic status.

Next week, it will be brought to a vote in the parliament (Knesset) plenum by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, causing controversy within the Knesset.

The right-wing Likud party, headed by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was debating whether to support the bill or not. If the bill passes, it would be considered a victory for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition, something the opposition seeks to avoid.

Ra'am Knesset members, who were set to vote against the bill, have reportedly agreed now to support it to make sure it passes, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Gantz called on Netanyahu and all opposition members to "put politics aside and support the proposal" on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Do not harm Israel's soldiers in the name of politics," Gantz said.

Prime Minister Bennett noted that he "understands why (Joint List member) Ayman Odeh opposes the law."

"But why Netanyahu joined him against the law is difficult to understand," he continued.

He echoed Gantz's statement, calling on Netanyahu to "come to his senses."

The Likud party responded on Twitter saying: "Bennett's government of deception and weakness, which depends on its survival on Israel's haters from the Ra'am and the Joint List, is incapable of passing any Zionist law. Instead of whining, Bennett should resign."

"The Likud will support the financing of a 100 percent scholarship for soldiers, at the expense of the NIS 50 billion that Bennett gave to Mansour Abbas."