Israel: Barlev approves Jerusalem Day flag march through Damascus Gate

This is a developing story

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev allowed on Wednesday the flag parade held on Jerusalem Day to pass through Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

This year's Jerusalem Day starts sundown on Saturday, May 28, and lasts until sundown on Sunday, May 29.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and the Commander of the Jerusalem District, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, attended the discussion that led to the approval.

Thee Fighters for Peace organization condemned the decision, saying: "After a series of violent incidents in the territories, the Israel Police insists on burning the area once again. We call on the government to cancel the flag parade immediately," according to Israel's Kan News.

