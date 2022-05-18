Report: Likud to target far-right voters in next election

Likud to propose new laws, deportation of families of terrorists: 'Arabs are taking over the country'

In the following election campaign, Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition party Likud will propose various new laws directed against the country’s Arab Israeli citizens to appeal to the country's far-right voters, The Times of Israel reported.

The new laws will include the deportation of families of terrorists holding Israeli citizenship, prison time for those waving the Palestinian flag or burning the Israeli flag, and deprivation of citizenship for those who protest during times of war, according to the Israeli daily.

On Monday, members of the current government mulled deporting families of terrorists to Gaza.

Miki Zohar, member of the Knesset for Likud, said that the party will “pass everything” if it will be elected.

“The Arabs are taking over the country. We see it every day. They abuse Jews. They do what they want. They go out to violent demonstrations that sometimes lead to lynchings. They trample on Israeli flags,” he told The Times of Israel’s sister site Zman Yisrael.

"This will be the hot topic in the elections and the public will be with us,” Zohar added.

It is not the first time that Likud is trying to attract far-right voters.

On election day in 2015, Netanyahu stated that the “rule of the right is in danger. Arab voters are coming in droves to the ballot boxes,” he said.

The recent move is a response to the growing popularity of the far-right opposition party Religious Zionism, threatening the position of Netanyahu’s party, according to the Israeli daily.