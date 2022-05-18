Israel: Joint List and Yesh Atid lawmakers clash at parliament plenum

'I will never forgive you for what you said on TV... You are the scum of humanity,' Ahmad Tibi says

Two Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday engaged in a verbal sparring match in the parliament (Knesset) plenum, with Joint List faction chairman Ahmad Tibi calling Yesh Atid lawmaker Merav Ben-Ari "human scum."

Ben-Ari reportedly interrupted Tibi during his address regarding tensions on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, where he blamed the police for actions taken at the site.

Tibi then addressed the Yesh Atid lawmaker, saying he "will not forgive her" for saying she did not regret the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, The Times of Israel reported.

“I will never forgive you for what you said on TV, that you are not sorry about what happened to Shireen,” Tibi told Ben-Ari. “You are the scum of humanity.”

While speaking with Israel's Channel 12, Ben-Ari said that events surrounding Abu Akleh "have been blown out of proportion," ToI reported. She said that she did not regret her death but instead the death of Noam Raz, a counterterrorism officer killed during a raid in the West Bank's Jenin.

Tibi was a close personal friend of Abu Akleh, according to The Jerusalem Post. The two were neighbors in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina.

Abu Akleh was killed last Wednesday while covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin.

Knesset Deputy Speaker Evgeny Sova removed Tibi from the rostrum. While at the podium, Ben-Ari said, “I’m tired. What is this behavior?” according to ToI.

“Did I ever curse at any of you? Did I ever speak to you with contempt? Never. Enough already, respect this place,” Ben-Ari said.