Israel: Likud party faces internal conflict over scholarship for soldiers bill

'I will do my best to get this law passed!' says one Likud faction member

The head of Israel's opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, is facing rebellion inside his Likud party over his decision not to back a coalition bill funding tuition scholarships for newly-released soldiers, according to Thursday reports.

Netanyahu argues that it is more important to show that the government cannot pass legislation than to pass this measure, despite ideologically supporting the bill himself, The Times of Israel reported.

However, deliberately voting against benefits and welfare for soldiers and veterans is seen as a step too far for many Likud members.

“IDF soldiers are the iron wall that stands between us and our enemies and gives life to the State of Israel,” MK Yoav Galant, a former military general, tweeted Wednesday.

“I will continue to lead the effort to persuade my members of the Likud faction to unanimously support the proposal.”

Fateen Mulla also tweeted in support of the “bill and any future law that benefits our soldiers who do much to keep us safe. I will do my best to get this law passed!”

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said they would bring the bill for a roll call on Monday, which has the parliament roster read and each member votes aloud.

“All discharged fighters and their families will be able to watch Likud MKs on live broadcast,” the statement read.

“We call on members of the opposition to put politics aside, for the sake of our men and women soldiers,” it continued.