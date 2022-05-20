Lawmaker who left coalition to vote according to 'conscience' on its dissolution

Rinawie Zoabi: 'I’ve arrived at the point of no-return as far as I am no longer part of this coalition'

Meretz lawmaker Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said she had yet to decide if she would vote to dissolve the coalition next week, according to an interview with Israel's Channel 12 news.

"I will vote according to my conscience and we will see what will be," she said.

Rinawie Zoabi left the coalition over perceived right-wing slant to the government in its handling of matters concerning Arabs.

This leaves Israel's governing coalition with 59 seats out of 120, placing them in the minority. Despite Israel’s right wing apparently making moves in recent weeks toward dismantling the coalition, the coalition lost its majority with left wing party Meretz member leaving the coalition.

“I’ve arrived at the point of no-return as far as I am no longer part of this coalition," she said.

“Unfortunately, in the past month the government broke right – broke right politically," she added, blasting police brutality on the Temple Mount.

More to follow.