Report: Israeli govt officials confident Meretz lawmaker will reverse resignation

Israeli government officials made significant progress in the talks with Meretz party parliamentarian Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi who, they believe, can be persuaded to reverse her resignation from the coalition, Haaretz reported on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, everything will be behind us, The government is strong and will continue to be strong," the report cited an unnamed government source as saying.

On Sunday, Rinawie Zoabi will meet with senior government officials including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in order to thrash out the conditions for her return into the coalition fold, according to the report.

Rinawie Zoabi’s announcement on Thursday sent shockwaves through Israeli politics and was widely regarded as the death knell for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's shaky coalition.

It further raised the possibility of new general election, less than a year after the government took office.

In a letter to Bennett, Rinawie Zoabi said she was leaving the coalition as it too often adopted "nationalist positions" on issues of importance to her constituents, Israel's Arab community.